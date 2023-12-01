Calvert Sheriff’s Office Launches Holiday Safety Campaign

Sheriff Ricky Cox and the men and women of The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office have kicked off a holiday safety campaign, with the goal of keeping our residents and businesses safe this holiday season.

The Sheriff’s Office has supplemented routine patrols with additional deputies on foot patrol, bicycle patrol, and in marked and unmarked vehicles. They will perform additional high-visibility checks on businesses, churches, schools, and neighborhoods.

This campaign will continue throughout the holiday season. During the campaign, primary focuses include theft from vehicles, package theft, suspicious persons, suspicious vehicles, parking issues, and narcotics activity.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office offers the following tips:

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Always park in well-lit areas

Be sure to lock your vehicle, close your windows, and hide/lock all valuables/shopping bags in the trunk.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in an inside pocket or front pants pocket.

Have your keys ready to unlock your vehicle as you approach it. Use your “panic button” on your key fob if you become nervous or think you are being followed.

Prior to getting into your vehicle, take a look around before entering. Lock your doors immediately upon entering your vehicle.

Recognize that there is safety in numbers and arrange to shop with friends and relatives instead of going out alone. Make sure everyone remains vigilant and looks out for each other.

With all the parties and celebrations, remember to have a designated driver if drinking alcoholic beverages. Keep the roads safe and Do Not Drink and Drive.

Call 911, if you see something suspicious

These measures and your efforts will hopefully make for a safe holiday season. On behalf of our CCSO family, thank you, and Happy Holidays