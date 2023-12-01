Detectives Investigating Teen Shot by Masked Gunman in Prince Frederick

On Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, around 7:05 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to the report of a shooting on Sark Court in Prince Frederick.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was flown to an area trauma center in stable condition.

Witnesses on the scene advised a masked male suspect was seen leaving the area in a black SUV.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation. This does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Buck at [email protected] or (410) 535-2800 ext. 2765. Please reference case #23-85460.

Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected].

The investigation is ongoing.