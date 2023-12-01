Elderly Male Suffers Medical Emergency Leading to Single Vehicle Collision in California

December 1, 2023

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Wildewood Parkway and White Oak Parkway in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the elderly male operator appearing to be suffering from medical emergencies.

Police removed the operator from the vehicle and an off-duty EMT who responded to the scene began rendering care until the arrival of First Responders.

A helicopter was later requested to land at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for the patients injuries

U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed at the hospital and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the crash investigation.


