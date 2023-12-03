UPDATE: Benedict Bridge Closes for Multiple Hours After Troopers Find Employee Not Breathing

UPDATE 12/2/2023 @ 10:45 P.M.: Bridge is open. The incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

12/2/2023: On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Maryland State Troopers responded to the Benedict Bridge and located an open door to the guard Shack, a short time later Troopers advised the employee was on ground, not breathing and requested EMS.

Troopers advised CPR was in progress. Fire and rescue personnel from Charles and Calvert County were dispatched and responded to the scene.

The bridge remains closed as of 9:35 p.m., we have no additional information at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Expect extended delays.



Benedict Bridge / Maryland Route 231