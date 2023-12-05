UPDATE: Maryland State Police Conducting Death Investigation of 77-Year-Old Benedict Bridge Employee

UPDATE 12/5/2023: On December 2, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Maryland State Troopers responded to the Benedict Bridge tender station for a wellness check.

Troopers arrived on the scene to find the drawbridge operator, John Roper, age 77, on the floor unconscious and not breathing.

Fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and Charles County responded and administered life-saving measures, however, Roper was sadly pronounced deceased on the scene

Police say foul play is not suspected and it is believed to be a medical emergency at this time. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE 12/2/2023 @ 10:45 P.M.: Bridge is open. The incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

12/2/2023: On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Maryland State Troopers responded to the Benedict Bridge and located an open door to the guard Shack, a short time later Troopers advised the employee was on ground, not breathing and requested EMS.

Troopers advised CPR was in progress. Fire and rescue personnel from Charles and Calvert County were dispatched and responded to the scene.

The bridge remains closed as of 9:35 p.m., we have no additional information at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Expect extended delays.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Benedict Bridge / Maryland Route 231