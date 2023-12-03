One Dead After Vehicle Strikes House in Lexington Park, Police Investigating

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 1:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21500 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

As units responded to the scene, police officers arrived and advised a single vehicle into a trailer with the operator trapped and unconscious.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment which alerted additional firefighters and medical personnel to the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm one vehicle into the side of the residence with the operator trapped and not breathing. Crews performed rapid extrication and began CPR.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the patient deceased on the scene a short time later.

All 6 occupants of the residence reported no injuries.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the 3 adults and 3 children displaced by the incident.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

