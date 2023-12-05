UPDATE: 58-Year-Old Lexington Park Man Killed After Vehicle Strikes House

UPDATE 12/5/2023: On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 1:15 am, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence, located at 21504 Exquisite Court, Lexington Park, MD, for the report of a vehicle into a structure.

Troopers and other emergency services personnel arrived to find the sole occupant of the vehicle trapped and unconscious.

Investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway and struck the home.

Emergency medical personnel were able to extricate the driver and performed lifesaving measures, however, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Julio C. Martinez, 58 of Lexington Park, MD, was later pronounced deceased.

No occupants inside the residence were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper First Class John Engleman at [email protected] and reference 23-MSP-042700. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.



On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 1:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21500 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

As units responded to the scene, police officers arrived and advised a single vehicle into a trailer with the operator trapped and unconscious.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment which alerted additional firefighters and medical personnel to the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm one vehicle into the side of the residence with the operator trapped and not breathing. Crews performed rapid extrication and began CPR.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the patient deceased on the scene a short time later.

All 6 occupants of the residence reported no injuries.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the 3 adults and 3 children displaced by the incident.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

