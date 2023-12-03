One Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries After Collision in Lexington Park

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance responding to a medical call came across a serious motor vehicle collision with one ejected at Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park.

Police, fire and additional medical personnel responded to the scene and found located a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree, with the single occupant ejected and laying in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with CPR in progress and life-threatening injuries.

Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. Witnesses are being asked to contact police.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

