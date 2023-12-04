UPDATE: 20-Year-Old Lexington Park Man Dead After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Lexington Park

UPDATE 12/4/2023: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack continue the investigation into the collision that occurred yesterday afternoon.

The operator and single occupant of the vehicle is identified as 20-year-old Ray Biscoe of Lexington Park, Maryland.

Witnesses on the scene told SMNEWSNET a white unknown make pickup truck with large wheels/tires that stuck out from the body was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic when the collision occurred.

One witness reported they thought the truck might have struck the BMW but was not sure.

Police continue to investigate. Witnesses who have not given statements are asked to contact police – MSP Leonardtown Barrack at (301) 475-8955



On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance responding to a medical call came across a serious motor vehicle collision with one ejected at Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park.

Police, fire and additional medical personnel responded to the scene and found located a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree, with the single occupant ejected and laying in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with CPR in progress and life-threatening injuries.

Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. Witnesses are being asked to contact police.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

