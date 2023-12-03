One Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in La Plata

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 5:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 9075 Mitchell Road in La Plata, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle involved in a T-bone style collision with one trapped.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the trapped occupant. All aviation transport was down due to weather.

First Responders extricated the patient in under 10 minutes and emergency medical personnel transported the unknown aged male to an area trauma center with serious injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.