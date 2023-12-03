Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scams

Over the weekend, we received reports of scams in which the suspect called the victims and identified himself as a retired CCSO officer.

In each case he told the individual they had an outstanding warrant and in order to settle it, the person had to purchase pre-paid credit cards and then make contact with the caller for further instruction.

Please know the CCSO will never call and ask anyone to pay money for an outstanding warrant. And if someone ever calls and says you owe money and you can pay them via gift cards, green dot cards, or pre-paid credit cards, you are likely being scammed.

Always verify by calling the company directly and not the number the caller provides! Call the CCSO if you have questions at 301-932-2222.

For more information, the FBI maintains a list of common scams and provides safety tips. Go to www.FBI.gov for a comprehensive list of types of scams. Thank you.