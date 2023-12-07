One in Custody After High Speed Chase and Crash in Waldorf

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 8:10 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the intersection of Muskrat Court and Hampshire Circle in Waldorf, for the unknown medical problems.

The 911 caller reported an unknown aged male was unconscious in the driver seat of a black Cadillac which was parked in the middle of the street.

A short time after EMS and police arrived on the scene and made contact with the subject, the subject fled in the vehicle and while fleeing, the suspect struck a house/rear porch and nearly struck a police officer.

A pursuit began and police deployed stop sticks which successfully flattened multiple tires. The suspect crashed a short time later at Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road.

Fire and rescue personnel were requested to evaluate the suspect for injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Patrick Shawn McGee, age 43 of Waldorf. As of 12/7/2023 McGee is being held on a no bond status and has been charged with the following below.

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (recorded 80 mph in a 45 mph zone)

FAILURE OF VEH. DRIVER TO STOP AFTER UNATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY) DAMAGE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLI CE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION