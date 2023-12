On Sunday, December 3, 2023, our volunteers with the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department brought a special guest to St. Mary’s County to visit 8-year-old Wyatt and his family to support him through this difficult time.

Wyatt is currently going through Chemotherapy and loves firetrucks and Jeeps!

Our volunteers brought Santa, Mrs. Claus and a lot of Jeeps to come support him!

Some photos courtesy of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department!