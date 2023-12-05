Chesapeake Life Center Expands Children and Teens Grief Program To 3 Counties

This winter, Chesapeake Life Center will offer its Stepping Stones Four-Week Grief Support Group for newly bereaved youth. Additionally, families will have the option to attend in Anne Arundel, Charles or Calvert counties.

The group is for children and teens ages 6 to 18 whose loss occurred within the last 12 months. Counselors will focus on normalizing grief reactions, teaching coping skills and providing opportunities to remember the loved ones who have died.

Groups will be divided by age and grade level based on enrollment. A social space will be provided for parents and guardians while the children meet.

The dates, times and locations are as follows:

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 9 to 30 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, and in the Burnett Center for Hope & Healing, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 5 to 26 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, and at 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland.

The cost for all six weeks is $60. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.