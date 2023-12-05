17-Year-Old Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Single Vehicle Collision in Pomfret

On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 6755 Bensville Road in Pomfret, for the serious motor vehicle accident with fire and ejection.

Dispatchers pre-launched a helicopter due to 911 callers reporting the operator of the vehicle being ejected with the vehicle possibly on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, into the wooded area with the operator trapped under a tree. The patient was reportedly a 17-year-old male who had no pulse and was not breathing.

Firefighters used chainsaws and other extrication tools to free the patient in under 10 minutes.

Helicopter Trooper 2 was cancelled and EMS began life-saving measures on the scene where they transported the patient to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police responded and conducted traffic reconstruction due to the seriousness of the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.