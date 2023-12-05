UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Single Vehicle Collision in Pomfret

UPDATE 12/5/2023: On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:33 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Road) in the area of the Indian Head Rail Trail, for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2013 Volvo S80 operated by Cyrus Amado Salazar Jr. (17 yoa) of Brandywine, MD was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 229 south of the Indian Head Rail Trail.

Mr. Salazar Jr. failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking numerous trees. Mr. Salazar Jr. was not belted and was ejected from the vehicle and found with life threatening injuries. Mr. Salazar Jr. was ultimately transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD for treatment.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, investigators were informed Mr. Salazar Jr. was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Driver error and speed appear to be factors in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (23-MSP-042858)



On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 6755 Bensville Road in Pomfret, for the serious motor vehicle accident with fire and ejection.

Dispatchers pre-launched a helicopter due to 911 callers reporting the operator of the vehicle being ejected with the vehicle possibly on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, into the wooded area with the operator trapped under a tree. The patient was reportedly a 17-year-old male who had no pulse and was not breathing.

Firefighters used chainsaws and other extrication tools to free the patient in under 10 minutes.

Helicopter Trooper 2 was cancelled and EMS began life-saving measures on the scene where they transported the patient to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police responded and conducted traffic reconstruction due to the seriousness of the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.