Police Investigating Assault with Brass Knuckles in Callaway, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Weis parking lot located at 20995 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the reported injuries after an assault.

911 callers advised a male victim was laying in the parking lot with serious bleeding after being struck in the head with a metal pipe.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male victim laying in the parking lot with injuries to the face and head.

Witnesses reported the victim was struck with brass knuckles, not a metal pipe.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

