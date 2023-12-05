NAS Patuxent River Nighttime Flights through January 31, 2024

Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place December 04, 2023 through January 31, 2024 from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. nightly.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting night departures and landings, essential training for the precision and safety of our pilots and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.