NAS Patuxent River Nighttime Flights through January 31, 2024
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Lippert and Peter Wilson, F-35 test pilots at the Patuxent River Integrated Test Force (ITF), conduct night field carrier landing practices Aug. 30, 2018, at NAS Patuxent River in preparation for the First of Class Flight Trials (Fixed Wing) on HMS Queen Elizabeth.
During two FOCFT (FW) phases, held back-to-back this fall, the Pax River ITF team plans to perform a variety of flight maneuvers and deck operations to develop the F-35B operating envelope on United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth Class carriers. A third FOCFT (FW) phase followed by operational testing is scheduled for 2019. Together, the tests will help the U.K. Ministry of Defence reach F-35B initial operating capability (maritime) in 2020.
Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place December 04, 2023 through January 31, 2024 from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. nightly.
Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting night departures and landings, essential training for the precision and safety of our pilots and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.
As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.
