Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Causes Delays on Rt.4 at Calvert/Anne Arundel County Line

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the area of Route 4 and Lower Pindell Road in Lothian, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned, on fire with entrapment.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find one vehicle off the roadway, overturned and into a tree with the operator trapped with the vehicle smoking.

First Responders from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded and performed rapid extrication due to the trapped patient not breathing.

A helicopter was pre-launched, however, they were cancelled prior to their arrival.

The patient was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police from Anne Arundel County are investigating the collision and have advised Southbound Rt. 4 at Lower Pindell Road will have delays for an extended period of time due to the crash investigation.