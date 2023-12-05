Kids Countdown to Noon: A New Year’s Eve Family Event Debuts at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division is excited to present “Kids Countdown to Noon at Piney Point: A New Year’s Eve Family Event” on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park.

Bring your kids to Piney Point on December 31 so they can enjoy a New Year’s Eve party just for them with a special countdown to noon! This family-friendly event provides New Year’s Eve fun for children, without having to stay up until midnight. Participating kids will enjoy themed crafts and activities, a “sock skate,” snacks, beverages, and much more – including a colorful ice “ball drop” at noon. Tickets also include full admission to the museum, lighthouse, and historic park.

Tickets are $12 per child, ages 2 to 12. Tickets are required and can be purchased online at CountdownToNoon.eventbrite.com. Up to two adults/guardians (18 and older) may accompany their child but must register for a free ticket via the Eventbrite link above. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited space. Please note: this event is appropriate for ages 2 to 12; children 13-17 are not permitted.



Though much of this event will take place indoors, guests should come prepared for the weather and the outdoor ball drop. The Maritime Building can get a little chilly, so sweaters are recommended. Socks are a must for the “sock skate” and will be available for purchase if needed. Children cannot be left unattended and must always be supervised by a parent or guardian.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for kids to enjoy New Year’s Eve while learning a little bit at the museum and having lots of fun,” said Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “And they don’t even need to stay up until midnight to do it – just noon!”

The main museum building will be open for restroom use and gift shop purchases.

For more information, please call the Piney Point Lighthouse & Museum at (301) 994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/1836Light.