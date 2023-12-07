11-Year-Old Flown to Children’s After Being Struck by Vehicle in White Plains

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 8467 Billingsley Road in White Plains, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an 11-year-old male was struck by a vehicle.

Police on the scene advised the child was bleeding from the mouth, semi-alert and conscious.

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area children’s center with serious injuries. The child was conscious and talking to medics during transport.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and all occupants reported no injuries.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.