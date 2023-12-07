Police Respond to Burglary in Progress and Apprehend Juveniles, Recover Loaded Firearm

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, police responded to the 36000 block of Woodbush Drive in Chaptico, for the report of a burglary in progress at an unoccupied residence.

As units responded to the scene, deputies located three juvenile suspects in a pickup truck.

One of the juveniles was found to be carrying a fully loaded 30-round Polymer80 9mm handgun. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged as an adult for various gun violations and Burglary in the fourth degree.

The other two juveniles were charged through non-custodial apprehension for Burglary in the fourth degree and released into the custody of a guardian.