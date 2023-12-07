$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Waldorf

Jackpot rolls to $435 million for Wednesday’s drawing

Powerball continues to gain momentum with ever-higher jackpots and although no one hit the $412 million jackpot last night, one lucky player nabbed a $50,000 third-tier prize.

Check your tickets closely if you visited Berry Country Market located at 7485 Bensville Road in Waldorf. The winning numbers in the Dec. 4 drawing were 18, 19, 27, 28 and 45; the Powerball was 9 and the Power Play multiplier was X3.

The Wednesday, Dec. 6 Powerball drawing has an estimated annuity of $435 million and an estimated cash value of $204.8 million.

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins).