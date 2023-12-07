Police Investigating and Seeking Information in Property Destruction Reports Throughout Greenbriar Subdivision

December 7, 2023

Police are currently investigating multiple reports of property destruction involving slashed tires on at least 6 different vehicles.

Anyone with information or possible surveillance footage from Sandstone Street, Silver Slate Drive, Lavender Place, the corner of Sunlight Court and Red Rose Court in the Greenbiar Subdivision are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (301) 475-8008.

The incident is believed to have occured between 6:00 p.m Wednesday December 6th, and 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 7, 2023.




