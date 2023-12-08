Phyllis Regina Richards Grimes, 75, of White Plains, Maryland, died peacefully on November 25, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in La Plata, Maryland, on September 29, 1948, to the late Philip Warren Richards and Hazel Berry (Willett) Richards. She was raised at Pleasant Fields, the family farm, in White Plains, MD. Her forebears lived in and near Charles County for hundreds of years.

After graduating from La Plata High School in 1966, she began working at a local bank. Over the years, scores of clients would request her services and she grew to have great relationships with many in the community. After more than 30 years of excellent service, she retired as head teller in 2000.

On August 21, 1971, she married Kenneth Warren Grimes and they made their home in White Plains throughout 52 years of married life. Mr. Grimes survives her along with their two children and their spouses, Brian Kenneth Grimes and his wife Tara Lee Grimes, and Amy Christine Pollard and her husband James Ashwell Pollard, Jr., and nine grandchildren: Brandon Kenneth Grimes, Matthew Hunter Grimes, Addison Lee Grimes, Brady James Pollard, Lacey Grace Pollard, Grayson Alexander Pollard, Emery Ashwell Pollard, Griffin Warren Pollard, and Nicolas Hunter Grimes. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Her elder sisters, Agnes R. Langley, Mary Estelle DeMarr, Elsie Louise Richards, and Alice R. Olmsted, predeceased her.

She was devoted to her family and shared a warm sense of humor with all she met. She lived a simple life caring for her husband and two children and enjoyed watching their youth sports in the early days and in later years caring for her grandchildren. She enjoyed Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays, a good seafood dinner, annual trips to the beach, and weekend getaways with her husband to play the slot machines. She passed her time puzzling, baking, and, more recently, playing card games online. She was known for her generosity and for going the extra mile to ensure her family felt loved by her. She will be greatly missed.

Friends will be received on Monday, December 4, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with prayers beginning at 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Father Keith A. Woods will officiate. Pallbearers will be Messrs. James A. Pollard, Jr., Brandon K. Grimes, Matthew H. Grimes, Brady J. Pollard, Edward A. Beaudry, and Robert W. Atkinson.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD