Janice Mae “Jay” McCleaf, 85, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away November 29, 2023 in Solomons, Maryland surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 9, 1938 in Federick, Maryland, she was the cherished daughter of the late Robert Bailey and Pearl Culler Bailey.

Jay’s life work included teaching before obtaining her Registered Nursing Degree and going to work for St. Mary’s Hospital. She was loved by both her co-workers and patients in the pediatric department until her retirement in 1996.

Jay was an avid golfer and charter member of the Breton Bay Ladies Golf Association. Jay and Jim traveled the world together. It is no exaggeration to list the number of cruises in the thirties. Their trips included stops in Europe, South America, Alaska, Hawaii and Asia where they walked the Great Wall of China together. Many of their adventures included stays in Elderhostels much to the angst of their children.

Jay’s Catholic faith was her bedrock. She was an active parishioner at St. Aloysius in Leonardtown until later in her life where she attended Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons. Jay’s charitable volunteering included The Red Cross, The Hospice House of St. Mary’s and St. Aloysius Church’s Feeding the Hungry.

Janice is Survived by her cherished husband of 65 years, James McCleaf, her children Kelly Karwacki (Dan) of Baltimore, MD, James Edward McCleaf (Judy) of Baltimore, MD, Kevin Patrick McCleaf (Phyllis) of Leonardtown, MD, Timothy M. McCleaf (Karen) of Hollywood, MD, Teri McCleaf (Mark Bottorf) of Hollywood, MD, and Sean W. McCleaf of Chaptico, MD, twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and two siblings Theadore Bailey of California, MD, and Robert Bailey (Jackie) of Avenue, MD.

Along with her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her granddaughter Chelsea Yeager and her siblings, Phillip Bailey, Lulu Sween, Alice Donberger, Susie Bailey, Andrew Bailey and John Bailey.

Family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650, with a Mass of Christian burial starting at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the St. Aloysius church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Hermitage of Solomons for the care and comfort provided to our mother and father.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.