John William Mountjoy, Jr., 63,

With profound sadness and cherished memories, we announce the passing of John William Mountjoy, Jr., age 63, who passed away on November 14, 2023. John’s final days were spent surrounded by his loving family at his Hollywood, MD home, showcasing the same courage that was an inspiration to other cancer patients whom he met over the course of his battle with cancer.

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area on July 5, 1960, to the late John William Mountjoy, Sr. and Florence Virginnia Graves, John’s life was one of dedication, love, and service. John is survived by his wife, Jennifer, whom he married in 1987, and their children: Melinda, John (Jayo), and Meredith. He is also survived by his sister, Jill, his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Williamson and extended family and friends.

John was a proud alumnus of DeAnza High School and the University of California at Davis, where he earned degrees in both Aerospace Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. His commitment to serving his country led him to Officer Candidate School and a distinguished 39-year career with the Department of Defense at NAVAIR, culminating in his retirement earlier this year. He is also the owner of J2 Firearms in Prince Frederick, MD where, along with his beloved dog, Guano, his vibrant personality, sense of humor, and warm smile created a welcoming atmosphere and community for all who visited.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was a lifelong learner and history buff who could easily cite obscure facts about a specific Civil War battle or engineering achievements of the Roman Empire. Additionally, John was a gregarious, dedicated patriot who loved nothing more than teaching and helping his community. He taught marksmanship and firearm safety classes over the course of many years and was a fierce advocate for Second Amendment rights.

A gathering to celebrate John’s life will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 with visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Deacon Mark Kijesky will lead prayers at 6:00 p.m. in honor of John’s enduring spirit, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Maryland Shall Issue (MSI) and St. Mary’s Adult Medical Day Care, causes close to John’s heart (links below).

