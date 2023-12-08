Kevin Michael Thompson, 33, of Brandywine, MD, passed away unexpectedly from a motorcycle accident on November 24, 2023, in Waldorf, MD.

Born on July 15, 1990, he was the eldest son of Michael and Donna Thompson.

After graduating from Gwynn Park High School in 2009, Kevin pursued a career as a Journeyman Ironworker with the Local 5 Union, spending nearly fifteen years growing his fine eye for detail in structural steel, miscellaneous metals, and rigging. In Kevin’s spare time, he enjoyed watching the Redskins, Capitals, and Nationals play. He also enjoyed motocross, drag racing, working on car and motorcycle projects, hunting, spending time with his family and girlfriend, and doting on his nieces and nephews. Kevin was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends whenever they asked. Most recently, Kevin had begun prospecting with local motorcycle club Different Breed, finding immense joy in the brotherhood and open road.

Kevin had an infectious smile and quick wit and lived his life to the fullest. He put others’ needs before his own and made friends wherever he went. He is remembered as a loving soul who adored children and brought laughter to any conversation.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Michael and Donna Thompson, of Brandywine, MD; brother, Keith Thompson (Bridget Patton), of Sunderland, MD; nieces, Ellie Wood, Evelyn Thompson, and Lyla Thompson; and nephew, Lewis Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm, followed by prayers at 2:30 pm. A motorcycle procession will then lead guests to Kevin’s life celebration reception at the Waldorf Elks Lodge from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or a local Rehabilitation Facility.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.