Stephen “Steve” Edgar Bonnin was born on August 21, 1967, in Silver Spring, Maryland. He passed away on December 5, 2023, peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side. Steve lived a life marked by his unwavering kindness, resilience, and a profound love for family and friends.

In Steve’s early years, he exhibited a passion for helping others. This enthusiasm continued throughout his life, shaping him into the remarkable individual that touched the lives of so many. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. degree in Journalism. There he excelled academically, forming lifelong friendships and laying the foundation for a successful career.

Professionally, Steve was in sales and was known for his dedication, expertise, and personability. He approached every task with a rare combination of diligence and creativity, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Steve was a devoted friend to all those who knew him. He found joy in spending time with family, creating lasting memories through his love for food, fishing, sports, and the outdoors. Steve was an avid DIYer and enjoyed making improvements to the family home such as finishing the basement, adding a deck, making kitchen countertops, installing carpet, painting, and more. He always liked to have a project going. On many occasions, Steve would assist friends with repairs to lawn mowers or other pieces of equipment. His motto was “Why pay someone to do something that you can do yourself.” Steve was a source of strength and support, offering guidance and encouragement to those fortunate enough to know him.

Steve faced his health challenges with remarkable courage and grace, inspiring everyone around him with his resilience. His legacy is one of love, strength, and a deep appreciation for the beauty of life.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Karen Lynn Bonnin, his mother Karen Lee Bonnin, and his two children, Nicole and Naomi, who will carry on his legacy with love and fond memories. Steve was predeceased by his father Robbin Bonnin. In this time of sorrow, let us remember him not with tears but with gratitude for the incredible impact he had on our lives.

A celebration of Steve’s life will take place on Wednesday, December 13, at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland, and will include visitation from 10 to 11 am, followed by a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP). https://acpmp.org/get-involved/donate/

May Steve’s soul find eternal peace, and may his memory continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD