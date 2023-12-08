Liga Ingrid Raumann, 90, of California, MD passed away on November 28, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on July 24, 1933 in Cesis, Latvia to the late Janis Rozens and Marta Slaidins.

In November 1959, she married her beloved husband, Nicholas Alfred Raumann. Together they celebrated over 19 years of marriage before his passing in August 1978.

Liga is survived by her children: Monika Ingrid Bolton (Michael) of Denver, NC, Diana Katrina Manchak of California, MD and Peter Nicholas Raumann (Mary); her sister, Ilze Biruta Beinikis of Old Bethpage, NY; her grandchildren: Stephanie, Randi (Tyler), Christopher (Kayla), Jamie, Lexi, Katelynn, Nicholas and Matthew; and her great-grandson, Jack; and extended friends and family.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.