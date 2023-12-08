Stephen Lyle Back, 81, of Great Mills, MD (formerly of Centerville, OH and Largo, FL) passed away November 28, 2023 at MedStar St. St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on January 21, 1942 in Ohio to the late Ellis Lyle Back and Mary Frances Morgan Back.

Stephen is a 1959 graduate of Waynesville High School in Waynesville, OH. He was married to the late Diana Rae Back for over 60 wonderful years until her passing on November 28, 2021.

Services will be held graveside at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio, on December 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm.

Stephen is survived by his children, Stephanie Lynn Thomson of Great Mills, MD and Brian Edward Back (Debi) of Leesburg, OH; his grandsons, Stephen Thomson (Alyssa) of Frederick, MD and Dale W. Back (Fiancé, Breanna) of Leesburg, OH; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his beloved wife.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.