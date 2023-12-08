Henry Morgan Haase, 41, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away November 28, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 28, 1981 in Sharon, PA to Diane E. (Metz) and Henry Howard Haase. He worked many jobs throughout his short life including mechanic, masonry, construction, remodeling, plumbing and upholstery work. He was known to his friends in both Maryland and California as a big-hearted fun-loving dependable friend who gave great bear hugs and was a true jokester.

He came home to be with his mother in 2017 after the death of her husband. He always wanted to be her protector. He loved his mama and his friends with all his heart. His one regret in his life was not taking the pit crew job with NASCAR that he was offered when he was eighteen.

He is survived by his mother Diane Gunde, sister Tracy Davis, brother Mark Haase, and stepsister Helen Carlson. He was preceded in death by his father Henry H. Haase and