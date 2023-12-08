Freda Elizabeth Scruggs, 76, of Laurel, DE passed away November 28, 2023. She was born September 4, 1947 in Prince George’s County to James Herman and Dorothy Lee (Nation) Buckler. She was the owner and operator of an HVAC company and also wrote the book, The Dirty Little Worm. She loved going to the casino and the racetrack and was a Hot Walker for the horse at Bowie Race Track. She also enjoyed being with her family and playing cards. She was a very generous person and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Franklin Roosevelt Scruggs. She is survived by sons Mark Scruggs, Keith Scruggs and wife Ghada and Frankie Scruggs and daughter Denise Brown and her husband Edgar “Butch”. Also surviving are grandchildren Christopher, Kriston, Amanda, Kortney, Alex, Abby and Elizabeth, Brandon, Layla, Kylie and Luke and great-grandchildren Arabella, Natalie, Rashad, Joy, Chance and Zayden.