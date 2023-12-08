Rose M. (Abbasciano) Regan of North Beach, MD, and formerly of Mashpee, MA, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2023. Rose was born in Boston, MA, on October 17, 1952, to the late Vito J. Abbasciano and Eleanor T. (Hutchinson) Abbasciano. She married her high school sweetheart, the late James T. Regan, in 1975. Together they shared countless adventures while living in Hawaii, San Diego, and traveling throughout the United States. Rose was an active member of her Cape Cod community to include volunteering in Mashpee Public Schools. Her favorite place to be was the beach where she enjoyed collecting seashells and sea glass.

Rose spent more than 50 years in the retail industry and received multiple accolades for her outstanding sales and customer service. She was honored to be selected as the first Corporate Buyer for the Ralph Lauren line at Filene’s department store.

She was known for her love of family, friends, music, and putting the “extra” in extraordinary. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved hosting dinner parties and never needed a special occasion to celebrate. She would always remind you that “today is a good day to have a good day.”

Rose was elegant, classy, generous, witty, and full of life. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son James P. Regan of Texas; her daughter Lisa Del Rio and husband Eric, grandsons Andrew and Matthew Del Rio of South Carolina; son-in-law Brian Chagnon and granddaughter Audrey of Massachusetts. She is predeceased by her daughter Katherine (Regan) Chagnon of Massachusetts. She will also be remembered by her brothers Michael Abbasciano and wife Kathy; Thomas Abbasciano and wife Gloria; nieces Gina, Kristy, Jacqui, Nicole, and Michelle.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD. Calling hours are on Friday, December 8 from 6 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 9 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 8816 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, on Saturday, December 9, at 11 a.m.