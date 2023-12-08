Mary Jane Ritter, 85, passed away November 30, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born October 5, 1938 in Canastota, NY to Giacomo and Angeline (Tornatore) Mazzoli. Mary Jane loved gardening, flowers and birds, especially Hummingbirds and Cardinals. Most of all, she loved being with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harvey A. Ritter, and grandson Christopher Jones. Mary Jane is survived by daughter Debora Jones and husband Douglas of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Stephani Snyder and husband Bradley of Fredericksburg, VA and Michael Jones and fiancé Fiona Olldashi of Dunkirk, great-grandchildren Alexander and Adam, and her dear friend and cousin Nancy Sgroi.

The services for Mary Jane will be livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page and can be accessed by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH.

Memorial contributions in Mary Jane’s name can be made to the National Audubon Society or Alzheimer’s Association at the addresses and links below.