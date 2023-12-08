Fay Marie Fratz, 90,

November 30th, 2023, Mrs. Fay Marie Fratz, age 90 of Lusby, MD, passed away peacefully at home with loving family and pets by her side.

Fay was born October 4th, 1933 in Putnam, CT to Ernest E. O’Connor & Lucie Clark. She would meet her husband, Ernest Fratz, a deep sea Navy diver, during a vacation to Florida. The couple grew their family with three sons, Ernest Fratz Jr., Stephen Fratz, and James Fratz. She became a resident of Cove Point with her family in 1971.

Fay was a trained nurse and enjoyed a successful career over 30 years helping to heal and brighten the lives of others. She would spend 14 of those years at Calvert Memorial Hospital.

She grew to be a strong influence of her neighborhood community as Cove Point secretary and treasurer, even helping to co-found the neighborhood watch program. Fay was a dedicated member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Solomons, MD.

Fay had an outstanding talent for knitting, sewing, and crochet with most of her projects gifted to close friends and family. She regularly attended luncheons with her female friend group, The Ladybugs. As she had great love for the people around her, she also devoted much love to her rescued animals that lived by her side.

Fay lived a life of faith, family, and community. Her strong bonds within Southern Maryland live on through her family and the deep friendships she fostered throughout her whole life. Her strength, dedication, and love will live on through her family. Her departure will be missed dearly but her heart will never be forgotten.

Fay is predeceased by her husband, Ernest Fratz and son, Stephen Fratz. She is survived by her sons, Ernest Fratz Jr., and James Fratz and wife Dana Marie Fratz; daughter-in-law, Dana Dove Fratz; and grand-daughters, Victoria Fratz Fradkin and husband Aaron Fradkin, Gwendolyn Fratz, and Danielle Holland.