Garrie L. Shope, Jr., 76,

Garrie L. Shope, Jr. of Owings passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 1st at the age of 76. Garrie was born on November 19th, 1947 in Washington, D.C. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and served in the 82nd Airborne Division until 1971 earning a National Defense Service Medal, a Parachute Badge, and an Army Commendation Medal. Upon returning from his military service, he worked in carpet installation and then transitioned into becoming a Master Electrician working in the private sector and for Prince George’s County Public Schools. Garrie was a selfless man with a servant’s heart stepping up as a father or grandfather figure for those in his circle. A relentless jokester, he touched many hearts with his loving humor. He was passionate about motorcycles and often spoke fondly about hunting trips with his father.

He was preceded in death by his parents Garrie, Sr. and Iva (Noel) Shope. Garrie is survived by a sister Marilyn Palmer, his longtime girlfriend Tatiana Pittenger, daughter Dawn Tucker, granddaughters Rachael Tucker and Makayla Kimble, a nephew Greg Palmer and niece Hilary Thomas.

A memorial service and celebration of Garrie’s life will be held at a later date with interment to follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham. Dates and times will be posted once they are confirmed.