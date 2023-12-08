John Francis Grim, 73, of Chesapeake Beach, passed away on December 1, 2023. He was born on June 5, 1950 in Washington, D.C. to Joseph Michael and Margaret Katherine Henrietta (Himmelberg) Grim. John was raised in Washington D.C. and attended McNamara high school for two years then graduated from Potomac Senior High School. He went on to complete his apprenticeship to become a journeyman carpenter. John loved being on the bay crabbing, fishing, and boating with his family and wife Carol who he was married to for 55 years.

John is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Shriver) Grim of Chesapeake Beach; son John Grim, Jr. and his wife Tara Grim of Sunderland; daughter Paula Grim and her wife Deborah Long of Bethany Beach, DE; grandchildren Seth Harmdierks, Gabrielle Grim, Colin Grim, and Brian Sipe; great-grandson Milo Sipe; sister Annie O’Reilly and her husband Mike of Herndon, VA; brother Joseph Grim and his wife Diane of Olney, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Grim, and daughter Angela Grim.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to The Watermen’s Association http://marylandwatermen.com/