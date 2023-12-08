On December 3, 2023 Betty Fotheringham Darcey of Solomons, MD, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She was an avid sailor, gardener, pet parent, and reader. Betty enjoyed teaching high school in Montgomery County. In retirement, she was an active member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and volunteered for Literacy for Life.

Betty is predeceased by her parents Herschel and Hazel Purdy, dearly loved husband George, sister Nancy, beloved son David, and special friends George and Cecilia Smigen and Bill Fotheringham. Betty is survived by her children Chip (Julie) Fotheringham and Bonnie Keppel, as well as step-children, Joan (Fred) Mudgett, Jim (Hosoon) Darcey, and Victor (Linda) Weinstein. Betty loved her grandchildren: Josh, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Emily, Dan, Andrew, Tim, Jenny, Julie, Nikki, Adam, Ryan, and Scott. She is also survived by special friend Sandy Fotheringham.

A graveside service will be held on December 14th at 10:45 AM at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

The family thanks Regina Johnson, Marcia Early, and the wonderful staff at Asbury Solomons who surrounded Betty with love and kindness during her time there.