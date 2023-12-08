Linda Lee Norris, 74, of Owings, MD passed away December 4, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 12, 1949, in Baltimore, MD to John Alston Andrews and Delores Kaise nee Tucker. Linda grew up in Federalsburg, MD where she attended elementary school, and attended junior high school in the Fort McHenry neighborhood of Baltimore. Linda was a loving homemaker, and in her free time she enjoyed crocheting, and listening to her favorite musician, Elvis Presley.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Melvin A. Norris, III of Owings, MD; daughters Ida M. Holcomb (John) of Browns Mills, NJ, Amy L. ReQuilman of Solomons Island, MD, and Kay A. Height; brothers Dennis Michael Andrews (Dana) of Parsonsburg, MD, William “Bill” Andrews (Chris) of Catonsville, MD, and Gordon Tucker of Baltimore, MD; sisters Katherine Solomon of Liberty, MO, Shirley Coombs of Elkridge, MD, and Gail Nelson of Baltimore, MD. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Delores Andrews, and by her brother, John A. Andrews.