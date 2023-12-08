Billie Rhea Seaton, 73, of Chesapeake Beach passed away December 6, 2023, at home. She was born August 18, 1950 to Wilford Stanley and Mary Sue (Abbott) Seaton. Billie Rhea enjoyed crafting, cooking, food, books, and movies. She loved spending time with her family and taking her nieces and nephews to the movies. She made great Ripples. Billie Rhea was very loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert William Mozdzen, son Scott Guffy (Raina), grandchildren Tyler Guffy, Brooke Jefferson, and Bianca Guffy, great-granddaughter Aubree Jefferson, and siblings Annette Seaton-Shaw, Jeanette Decatur, Carol McKenzie (Tom), and Susan Pharis, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Nicole Guffy and brothers Wilford, James, and Harry Seaton.