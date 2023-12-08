17-Year-Old Charged in Connection to Armed Robbery and Armed Carjacking in Waldorf

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and charged a 17-year-old male in connection with an armed robbery case and a carjacking case that both occurred in November 2023

In one case, the suspect approached the occupant of a car on Grouse Place, brandished a firearm, and demanded the car keys.

After obtaining the keys, the suspect fled on foot but returned later and stole the car.

In a second case, the suspect approached the driver of a car on Eagle Court, brandished a firearm, and stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.

Through investigation, the juvenile was located in one of the stolen vehicles.

As detectives approached, the suspect fled but was quickly apprehended.

Evidence was recovered linking the juvenile to the two cases.

He has been charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and other related charges and he is currently being detained at a juvenile facility. Detective Logsdon is investigating.