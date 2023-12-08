Calvert County Celebrates 23 Years of Excellence in Budgeting

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has once again recognized Calvert County with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 23rd consecutive year. This accolade is a testament to the county’s commitment to outstanding budgetary practices and transparent financial management.

The Department of Finance & Budget is at the forefront of this achievement, ensuring that the county’s fiscal strategies are designed to serve the community effectively.

“This award underscores the diligent work carried out daily by Calvert County Government employees who prioritize high-quality budgeting,” said Finance & Budget Director Bruce Miller. “Pride in their work is evident in the quality of the county’s financial management. With each passing year, the team is focused on enhancing the budget document’s value to the government and, most importantly, the residents of Calvert County.”

Each year, GFOA evaluates Calvert County’s fiscal year budget for its effectiveness as a policy tool, its accuracy as a financial plan, its reliability as an operational guide, and its clarity as a communication method. It is only when a budget meets the “proficient” standard in all the 14 mandatory criteria across these categories that an entity is awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. This year, Calvert County continued its legacy of surpassing these standards.

Calvert County’s annual operating budget outlines spending on county services and administration for each fiscal year (FY), which begins July 1. Citizens can learn more about the budgeting process and view the FY 2024 adopted budget online.