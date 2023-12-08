CSM Sets Early College Program Information Nights for Parents, Families

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is holding Early College Information Nights for parents at 6 p.m. this month and in January. While some meetings are held at particular schools, all meetings are open to CCPS juniors and seniors and their families regardless of the high school they attend.

The Early College Program is a result of a partnership between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and CSM. The tuition-free program for the 2024-2025 academic year is open to CCPS rising juniors and seniors. It is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money and complete college credits while still in high school.

Early College Program application criteria

Students must meet the requirements below to be considered for acceptance into the Early College Program.

Be a CCPS junior or senior in the 2024-25 school year.

Completed or be on-track to complete graduation requirements.

Completed or on track to complete all Student Service-Learning requirements before starting at CSM.

Have an unweighted high school GPA of 2.75 or higher.

Completed all state testing requirements.

What is offered at CSM?

Seniors completing the general studies path will earn a General Studies Transfer Certificate worth 25 credits to put toward furthering their education at CSM, or transferring to another University of Maryland system school, while simultaneously fulfilling their high school graduation requirements.

Juniors have several options when enrolling in the program. They can earn their Associate of Applied Science degree in business administration. The two-year program allows students to graduate high school with an associate degree in business administration, with the ability to transfer to a four-year degree program. Students will attend classes at the La Plata campus of CSM.

Other Early College programs are open to juniors to earn certifications in medical coding, as a pharmacy technician or electrical trade. Students enrolled in these programs will attend college classes three days a week at the Center for Trades and Energy Training at CSM’s regional Hughesville campus, with two days a week attending classes at CSM’s La Plata campus.

The medical coding certificate allows graduates to work behind the scenes in the healthcare field, coding medical treatments and billing for services. The medical coding certificate allows students to enter directly into the healthcare field with excellent salary earning potential. This certificate also leads directly into additional programs that allow for further advancement in the career field.

The two-year pharmacy technician program allows students to earn several college credits that meet high school graduation requirements and earn a certificate as a pharmacy technician. Students who complete this program can enter directly into the workforce as a pharmacy technician or can continue their studies at any two or four-year institution. Students in the program participate in a clinical practicum in a local pharmacy.

The electrical certification two-year program allows students to earn several college credits that meet high school graduation requirements and earn certifications in the electrical field to include NCCER Core and Electrical Level 1, OSHA-10, and NSC First Aid/CPR/AED. Students enrolled in this program will have the opportunity to start an electrical apprenticeship upon completion.

Information night links

Meetings are open to all CCPS juniors, seniors and their families regardless of what high school they attend. Find the meeting below that fits best with your schedule. Click the link associated with a meeting to RSVP.

6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Henry E. Lackey High School, 3000 Chicamuxen Road, Indian Head. To RSVP, click here.

6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, in the BI 113 building of CSM’s La Plata campus, 8730 Mitchell Road. To RSVP, click here.

6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17, at North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road, Waldorf. To RSVP, click here.

6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf. To RSVP, click here.

For more details about the Early College program at CSM, visit the college’s website at https://csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/charles.html.