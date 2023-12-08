Leadership Maryland Class of 2023 graduates:

Leadership Maryland announced that 48 members of the Class of 2023 have completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.
Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2023 at its 30th graduation ceremony held on December 5 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As graduates, these individuals are now the newest members of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.
“On behalf of our staff, board, and membership, I congratulate our 30th Leadership Maryland class on completing the program and joining our alumni family,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “From the very beginning, the members of this year’s class demonstrated their willingness to engage and learn as we traveled around the state. They truly embraced this experience, and I am excited to see how they will apply it.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].
Leadership Maryland Class of 2023 graduates:
Thomas R. Akras ’23
Director, Legal and Legislative Division
Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for the State of Maryland
Abimbola O. “Bola” Audena ’23
CEO & Managing Partner
MBA Growth Partners
Anne A. Balduzzi ’23
Managing Director, Entrepreneur and Ecosystem Empowerment
TEDCO
Christopher “Chris” Barber ’23
Chief Nerd
Cheaper Than a Geek
Jodie L. Bollinger ’23
Director, Business Retention & Expansion
Frederick County Office of Economic Development
Jonathan H. “Jon” Bratt ’23
Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Resilience
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Jennifer L. “Jen” Brown ’23
SoMD 2030 Workforce Development & TPP Programs Director
The Patuxent Partnership
Linda Schaefer Cameron ’23
Vice President, Philanthropy
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Melissa A. Clark, MPA ’23
Associate Director
Maryland Area Health Education Center West
Neil J. Coffee ’23
Chief Technology Officer
E-Risk Services
Nicholas S. Cohen ’23
Executive Director
Maryland Citizens for the Arts
Diana C. DeBoy-Kean ’23
Community Relations Manager
Maryland Judiciary
Emily A. Dow, Ph.D. ’23
Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs
State of Maryland – Maryland Higher Education Commission
Donald D. Eaddy Jr. ’23
Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Civic Engagement
Y in Central Maryland
Mary Ford-Naill ‘23
Manager of Economic Development
The City of Frederick
William R. “Rob” Frampton, Jr. ’23
Assistant Fire Chief
City of Salisbury Fire Department
Kurt Fuchs ’23
Senior Vice President of External Affairs
Horizon Farm Credit
Matt Gibson ‘23
Chick-fil-A Owner/Operator
MRG Restaurants LLC dba Chick-fil-A Easton
Elsie M. Goodwin ’23
Vice President, Operations and Information Technology
HealthCare Access Maryland, Inc.
Elizabeth “Liza” Guroff ’23
Executive Director
Maryland Association of Behavioral Health Authorities
Elvis Guzman ’23
Program Officer
The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
David M. “Dave” Hartman ’23
President/CEO
Hartman Executive Advisor
Tiffany L. Harvey ’23
Principal
Cornerstone Government Affairs
Jennifer R. “Jen” Herwig ’23
VP, Human Resources
Exelon/BGE
John N. Hickman ’23
Director – BEACON
Salisbury University
William J. “Jeff” Hill ’23
Project Executive
Southway Builders, Inc.
Roslyn A. Hopkins-Fernandes ’23
Director of Account Management, Major Accounts
United Healthcare of the Mid-Atlantic
Stacy L. Hutchinson ’23
Associate Director, Administration & Facilities
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory
Carolyn R. “Lyn” Lepre ’23
President
Salisbury University
Mark Luckner ’23
Executive Director
State of Maryland, Community Health Resources Commission
Angela R. Martin ’23
Executive Director
Maryland Community Action Partnership
Alexa J. Milanytch ’23
Director of Development
Chase Brexton Health Care
Voncia L. Molock ’23
Director Service One IT Support, Telecom Svcs
Perdue Farms Inc.
Tenyo Pearl. Ed.D ’23
Assistant Professor, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Studies and Director, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Alliance
Coppin State University Nonprofit Leadership Program
Vicki L. Petro ’23
Vice President of Human Resources
Easton Utilities
Odessa L. Phillip P.E. ’23
President & CEO
Assedo Consulting, LLC
Michele R. Potter ’23
Executive Director
Asbury Methodist Village/Asbury Affiliates, Inc.
Kimberly N. Prescott, SPHR, SHRM-SCP ’23
President
Prescott HR
Randall V. “Randy” Querry ’23
Director of Government Relations
American Association for Laboratory Accreditation
Dr. Monica E. Randall ’23
Deputy Executive Director
Maryland Association of Community Colleges
Joseph G. “Joey” Sagal, II ’23
Executive Director
Maryland Transportation Authority
Nickalus D. “Nico” Sanders ’23
Executive Director
Community Housing Associates, Inc.
Robert S. “Scott” Saxman ’23
Vice President
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Sarah Sheppard, J.D., M.P.A. ’23
Director, Education & Workforce and Director, Office of Telework
Maryland Department of Commerce
Jerray L. Slocum ’23
Assistant Vice President Business Development Manager & CRA Officer
Severn Bank/Shore United Bank
Daniel K. “Danny” Thompson ’23
Executive Director
Somerset County Economic Development
Ashley A. Waters ’23
Executive Director
Woman to Woman Mentoring
Francine E. Waters ’23
Multimodal Transportation Project Specialist
Maryland Department of Transportation
About Leadership Maryland: Leadership Maryland is a non-profit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Leadership Maryland also offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups.
Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and within our state. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org or mlw.org.