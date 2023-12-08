Leadership Maryland Class of 2023 graduates:

Leadership Maryland announced that 48 members of the Class of 2023 have completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2023 at its 30th graduation ceremony held on December 5 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As graduates, these individuals are now the newest members of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.

Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.

“On behalf of our staff, board, and membership, I congratulate our 30th Leadership Maryland class on completing the program and joining our alumni family,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “From the very beginning, the members of this year’s class demonstrated their willingness to engage and learn as we traveled around the state. They truly embraced this experience, and I am excited to see how they will apply it.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].



Leadership Maryland Class of 2023 graduates:

Thomas R. Akras ’23

Director, Legal and Legislative Division

Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for the State of Maryland

Abimbola O. “Bola” Audena ’23

CEO & Managing Partner

MBA Growth Partners

Anne A. Balduzzi ’23

Managing Director, Entrepreneur and Ecosystem Empowerment

TEDCO

Christopher “Chris” Barber ’23

Chief Nerd

Cheaper Than a Geek

Jodie L. Bollinger ’23

Director, Business Retention & Expansion

Frederick County Office of Economic Development

Jonathan H. “Jon” Bratt ’23

Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Resilience

University of Maryland, Baltimore

Jennifer L. “Jen” Brown ’23

SoMD 2030 Workforce Development & TPP Programs Director

The Patuxent Partnership

Linda Schaefer Cameron ’23

Vice President, Philanthropy

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Melissa A. Clark, MPA ’23

Associate Director

Maryland Area Health Education Center West

Neil J. Coffee ’23

Chief Technology Officer

E-Risk Services

Nicholas S. Cohen ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Citizens for the Arts

Diana C. DeBoy-Kean ’23

Community Relations Manager

Maryland Judiciary

Emily A. Dow, Ph.D. ’23

Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs

State of Maryland – Maryland Higher Education Commission

Donald D. Eaddy Jr. ’23

Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Civic Engagement

Y in Central Maryland

Mary Ford-Naill ‘23

Manager of Economic Development

The City of Frederick

William R. “Rob” Frampton, Jr. ’23

Assistant Fire Chief

City of Salisbury Fire Department

Kurt Fuchs ’23

Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Horizon Farm Credit

Matt Gibson ‘23

Chick-fil-A Owner/Operator

MRG Restaurants LLC dba Chick-fil-A Easton

Elsie M. Goodwin ’23

Vice President, Operations and Information Technology

HealthCare Access Maryland, Inc.

Elizabeth “Liza” Guroff ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Association of Behavioral Health Authorities

Elvis Guzman ’23

Program Officer

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

David M. “Dave” Hartman ’23

President/CEO

Hartman Executive Advisor

Tiffany L. Harvey ’23

Principal

Cornerstone Government Affairs

Jennifer R. “Jen” Herwig ’23

VP, Human Resources

Exelon/BGE

John N. Hickman ’23

Director – BEACON

Salisbury University

William J. “Jeff” Hill ’23

Project Executive

Southway Builders, Inc.

Roslyn A. Hopkins-Fernandes ’23

Director of Account Management, Major Accounts

United Healthcare of the Mid-Atlantic

Stacy L. Hutchinson ’23

Associate Director, Administration & Facilities

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory

Carolyn R. “Lyn” Lepre ’23

President

Salisbury University

Mark Luckner ’23

Executive Director

State of Maryland, Community Health Resources Commission

Angela R. Martin ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Community Action Partnership

Alexa J. Milanytch ’23

Director of Development

Chase Brexton Health Care

Voncia L. Molock ’23

Director Service One IT Support, Telecom Svcs

Perdue Farms Inc.

Tenyo Pearl. Ed.D ’23

Assistant Professor, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Studies and Director, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Alliance

Coppin State University Nonprofit Leadership Program

Vicki L. Petro ’23

Vice President of Human Resources

Easton Utilities

Odessa L. Phillip P.E. ’23

President & CEO

Assedo Consulting, LLC

Michele R. Potter ’23

Executive Director

Asbury Methodist Village/Asbury Affiliates, Inc.

Kimberly N. Prescott, SPHR, SHRM-SCP ’23

President

Prescott HR

Randall V. “Randy” Querry ’23

Director of Government Relations

American Association for Laboratory Accreditation

Dr. Monica E. Randall ’23

Deputy Executive Director

Maryland Association of Community Colleges

Joseph G. “Joey” Sagal, II ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Transportation Authority

Nickalus D. “Nico” Sanders ’23

Executive Director

Community Housing Associates, Inc.

Robert S. “Scott” Saxman ’23

Vice President

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Sarah Sheppard, J.D., M.P.A. ’23

Director, Education & Workforce and Director, Office of Telework

Maryland Department of Commerce

Jerray L. Slocum ’23

Assistant Vice President Business Development Manager & CRA Officer

Severn Bank/Shore United Bank

Daniel K. “Danny” Thompson ’23

Executive Director

Somerset County Economic Development

Ashley A. Waters ’23

Executive Director

Woman to Woman Mentoring

Francine E. Waters ’23

Multimodal Transportation Project Specialist

Maryland Department of Transportation



Leadership Maryland is a non-profit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Leadership Maryland also offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups.

Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and within our state. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org or mlw.org .

