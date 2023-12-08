Waldorf Man Arrested After Burglary to Vacant Apartment; Police Seeking Second Suspect

December 8, 2023

Eliijah Pink McCaskell Hollis, 23, of Waldorf

On December 4, 2023, at 11:09 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of Crain Highway for the report of a burglary.

Upon investigation, officers observed the front door was damaged and learned that two males had broken into a vacant apartment. The suspects fled prior to the officers’ arrival.

Officers conducted a canvass of the area and located one of the suspects. The suspect had what appeared to be a firearm in his waist, but further investigation revealed it was an airsoft gun.

Eliijah Pink McCaskell Hollis, 23, of Waldorf, was charged with burglary and malicious destruction of property.

On December 5, a district court commissioner released Hollis from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

Officer Rios and PFC Frazier are investigating.

