Independent Investigations Division Investigating Police Use of Force Incident in Anne Arundel County

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a use of force incident involving a Taser that resulted in critical injuries to an adult male in Anne Arundel County on October 29, 2023.

On October 29, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department Officers responded to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills for a report of two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs.

An initial review of the evidence shows that, when officers arrived on scene, they ordered the two men out of the vehicle as they investigated the incident. The first individual, an adult teenage male, complied and was placed in handcuffs.

The second individual, an adult male, initially complied with officers’ commands, but, as an officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, he stood up and ran, striking the officer and knocking off his body-worn camera.



Corporal A. Stallings pursued the man and gave him a command to stop before discharging his Taser, which struck the man. The man fell to the ground, hitting his head.

Officers rendered medical aid and requested emergency medical services. The man was taken to a local hospital, and later to an area trauma center where he remains in critical condition.

His name is not being released by the Attorney General’s Office at this time.

Corporal A. Stallings has 10 years of law enforcement experience and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department notified the IID of this incident on October 29 and has been in routine communication with investigators. Following updates on the injured man’s condition, the IID assumed the investigation on December 6.

Officers on scene were equipped with body-worn cameras, which recorded the incident. The IID will generally release body camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 business days are necessary, including if investigators need additional time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.