Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect in Fatal Road Rage Shooting

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and arrested the suspect wanted for a recent road rage fatal shooting in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 46-year-old Michael Derrington of Oxon Hill. He’s charged with shooting 47-year-old Neris Requeno Rodriguez of Temple Hills.

On November 30, 2023, at approximately 5:55 pm, officers responded to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road for a shooting. The officers located the victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Derrington shot the victim during a road rage incident.

Derrington is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0071200.

