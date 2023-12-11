Charles County Department of Health Advises of Coyote Found with Rabies in Waldorf Area

The Charles County Department of Health has been notified that a coyote collected on 12/2/23 in the Charter Oak/Scarlett Oak in the Waldorf vicinity has tested positive for rabies.

There was another sighting of a coyote with a similar description around the 13000 block of Ballantrae Lane in Waldorf, MD.

We urge everyone to avoid contact with wildlife and unknown animals. A current rabies vaccination for your pet is vital.

Rabies is a disease of animals and people. The virus is spread through the saliva of a rabid animal. Usually this occurs when a rabid animal bites or scratches another person or animal. However, secondary exposure can occur from saliva on the coat or fur of an animal that was exposed to a rabid animal.

The virus can get into the body through open cuts or wounds, or through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Domesticated animals like dogs, cats, and ferrets can get rabies from wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats, opossums, etc. Getting your pets vaccinated against rabies will prevent them from getting infected with rabies.

Livestock may also be infected with rabies. You should contact your veterinarian for rabies information and vaccination for livestock. . It is important to teach your children to stay away from wild and unknown animals.

Please report any animal bites or potential rabies exposures to the Charles County Department of Health at (301) 609-6751 or Charles County Animal Control at (301) 609-3425 and seek medical attention promptly.