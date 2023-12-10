UPDATE: Police Say Buggy at Fault in Motor Vehicle Collision That Injured Four People in Loveville

UPDATE 12/10/2023 @ 5:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a horse and buggy on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 11:57 a.m. The accident occurred at the Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road intersection in Leonardtown, MD.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle had collided with a horse and buggy, resulting in the ejection of all four occupants from the buggy and the death of the horse.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken charge of the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that a juvenile was operating the horse and buggy, carrying three family members. The buggy was stationary at the Pin Cushion Road and Point Lookout Road intersection when the horse unexpectedly reared and bucked.

This action caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road, where it was subsequently struck by a southbound 2021 Toyota Tundra.

The juvenile operator and one adult passenger from the buggy sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported by ground to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Another passenger was taken to MedStar St Mary’s Hospital, and an infant was transported to Children’s Hospital for precautionary reasons.

At present, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at [email protected] or by phone at 240-496-6694.

Two adult patients were transported by ground to area trauma centers with serious injuries.

One adult patient went to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The infant was transported to an area childrens center with serious injuries.

The horse was pronounced deceased on the scene.

All occupants of the Toyota pickup truck denied injuries and remained on the scene.

Police are actively investigating the collision and updates will be provided at a later time.

UPDATE 12/10/2023 @ 12:25 P.M.: Four total patients – 3 adults and 1 infant.

The child is being transported by ground to an area childrens center. The adult mother of the child is being ground transported to an area trauma center.

UPDATE 12/10/2023 @@ 12:11 P.M.: Medics from the Maryland State Police Aviation Units Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 are responding to the scene by vehicle to assist due to multiple serious injuries being reported.

UPDATE 12/10/2023 @ 12:07 P.M.: Units on the scene reporting multiple victims trapped.

The trapped infant is reported as conscious, crying and has been freed from the wreckage.

12/10/2023 12/10/2023 @ 12:00 p.m.: On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to 28271 Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville, for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a horse and buggy with multiple trapped underneath vehicles.

Multiple 911 callers are reporting multiple victims are trapped involving at least 3 adults and 1 infant.

Helicopters have been requested, however, all are down due to weather.

Units from Ridge, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Mechanicsville responded and are operating on the scene at 12:11 p.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Please avoid the area and expect multiple hours of road closures.

